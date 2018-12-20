Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avangrid by 601.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avangrid by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Avangrid by 361.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

