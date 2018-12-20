Avesoro Resources (ASO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.41

Shares of Avesoro Resources Inc (TSE:ASO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

