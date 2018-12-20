Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $368.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $367.08 and a 1 year high of $461.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $506.00 to $481.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $521.00 to $511.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.65.

In other Equinix news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $835,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

