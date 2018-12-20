Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,107 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,107 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/avitas-wealth-management-llc-acquires-4107-shares-of-extended-stay-america-stay.html.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.