Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $39,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,362,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

