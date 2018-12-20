Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,094 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $861,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,155,701 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $627,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $368,432,000 after purchasing an additional 835,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $176,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Michael Kors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,276 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KORS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.04.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,751,317 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

