AxoGen (AXGN) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $19.83. AxoGen shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 38389 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.58 million, a P/E ratio of -56.77 and a beta of -0.24.

AxoGen last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in AxoGen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AxoGen by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

