AZZ (AZZ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AZZ presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

AZZ stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares in the company, valued at $580,097.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 575,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

