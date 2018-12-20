B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $130.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

