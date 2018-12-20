B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.16.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

