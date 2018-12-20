B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-acquires-new-position-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.