B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Splunk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,086,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

Shares of SPLK opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $458,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,768.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock worth $3,607,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

