B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,073 Square, Inc. (SQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,193,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,207,000 after purchasing an additional 275,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $3,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,753,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $9,817,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,507,286 shares of company stock valued at $180,722,695. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.30 and a beta of 4.24. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

