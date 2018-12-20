Babcock International Group (BAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 540 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAB. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Babcock International Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 998 ($13.04) to GBX 981 ($12.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($10.66).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.58) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.