Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 212900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.91.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.99 million.

About Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

