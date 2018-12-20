Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.56

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 643692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $484.15 million, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.88.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.
