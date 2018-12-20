Banco de Chile (BCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,535. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco de Chile by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,392,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco de Chile by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

