Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 6,386 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 550,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 297.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 583.4% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,588,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $4,941,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SNP stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

