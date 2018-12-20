Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,749 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

AMTD opened at $47.40 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

