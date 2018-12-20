Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,914,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,412,000 after buying an additional 5,530,942 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,773,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,287,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,881,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,831,000 after buying an additional 1,104,071 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,668,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,154,000 after buying an additional 63,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 3,363,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.41.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

