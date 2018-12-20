Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of AppFolio worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in AppFolio by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 68.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.41. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

