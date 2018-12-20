Barclays Cuts Roper Technologies (ROP) Price Target to $287.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $299.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.08.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $269.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $254.10 and a one year high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total transaction of $226,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $689,375. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

