Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Faroe Petroleum (FPM)

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FPM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.71 ($2.24).

Get Faroe Petroleum alerts:

Faroe Petroleum stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.