Barclays Trims Dover (DOV) Target Price to $93.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Dover has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,283,000 after buying an additional 726,930 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,800,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,788,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 306,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.