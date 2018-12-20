Barings BDC (BBDC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBDC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million.

In other news, insider Barings Llc acquired 68,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $628,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Christopher Cary acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,826,432 shares of company stock valued at $18,245,286 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,292,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.