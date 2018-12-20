Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 9125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

In related news, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 627.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

