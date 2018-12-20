Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3343 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Barrons 400 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.

BFOR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 36,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,107. Barrons 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/barrons-400-etf-bfor-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-33.html.

