Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,495.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,160.55 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

