Baytex Energy (BTE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$436.76 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.379999979272728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$172,260.00. Also, insider Edward David Lafehr acquired 41,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.54.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.