BB&T (BBT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. BB&T has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

