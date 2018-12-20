BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BB&T were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of BBT opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

