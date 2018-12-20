Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €83.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.50 ($112.21).

BEI stock opened at €93.06 ($108.21) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

