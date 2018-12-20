Belden Inc. (BDC) Holdings Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Belden by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $271,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Cross Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE BDC opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roel Vestjens purchased 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,201.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

