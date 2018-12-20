Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares rose 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,114,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 448,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.14.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,023,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

