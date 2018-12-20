Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 11,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

