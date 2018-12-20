Benefitfocus (BNFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a positive rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 185,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,167. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.28. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

