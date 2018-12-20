BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Get BENITEC BIOPHAR/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.09% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/benitec-biophar-s-bntc-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-75.html.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.