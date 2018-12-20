Bethereum (BETHER) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bethereum has a total market cap of $564,873.00 and approximately $16,352.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bethereum has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.03162142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00139735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00177247 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024206 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,795,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

