B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods which has seen its shares decline in the past six months, posted dismal third quarter 2018 results. During the quarter, both the top and bottom line missed estimates. Moreover, management lowered its 2018 view owing to divestiture of Pirate Brands to Hershey, as well as and repayment of long-term debt. The company remains concerned about the industry-wide freight cost headwinds. We note that Increased freight costs and higher interest expenses marred bottom line in the quarter. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain high throughout the year, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. As a result, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view for 2018. Nevertheless, B&G Foods remains poised on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Further, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans and also boasts a good history of returning value to its shareholders.”

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 18.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

