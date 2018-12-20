BidaskClub Upgrades Federated National (FNHC) to “Sell”

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Federated National stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.18. Federated National has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.27. Federated National had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Federated National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Federated National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Federated National by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

