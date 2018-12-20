BidaskClub Upgrades First Defiance Financial (FDEF) to Sell

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 118.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

