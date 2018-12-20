Big Lots (BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.57

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 525937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.91%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $250,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Big Lots (BIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.57” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/big-lots-big-hits-new-12-month-low-at-27-57.html.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.