BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $829,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,594,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,640 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

