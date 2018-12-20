Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $8.48 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up 3.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter worth $221,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter worth $898,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 45.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DWDP opened at $52.16 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

