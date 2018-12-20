BITFID Market Cap Hits $0.00 (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BITFID has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITFID coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002557 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BITFID Profile

BITFID is a coin. The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com. BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM.

Buying and Selling BITFID

BITFID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITFID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITFID using one of the exchanges listed above.

