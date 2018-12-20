BitSerial (BTE) Price Reaches $0.0003

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, BitSerial has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSerial token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSerial has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013630 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 177.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00059514 BTC.

BitSerial Profile

BitSerial (CRYPTO:BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io.

BitSerial Token Trading

BitSerial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSerial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSerial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

