BlackBerry (BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry updated its FY19 guidance to positive EPS EPS.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

