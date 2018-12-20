Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 878,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

