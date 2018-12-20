BlackRock Inc. Acquires 183,418 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.32% of Power Integrations worth $265,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $489,933. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

