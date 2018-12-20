BlackRock Inc. Has $260.24 Million Holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of Array Biopharma worth $260,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Array Biopharma by 41.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARRY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Array Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 115,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,867,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Array Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

